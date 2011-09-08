(Adds Westwood and McIlroy details)
* World number three struggles in the rain
* Opening round disrupted by poor weather
By Norman Dabell
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 8 World number
three Martin Kaymer made a miserable start to the defence of his
Dutch Open title when he squelched to a four-over-par 74 at a
soaking Hilversumsche course on Thursday.
The German, still suffering the heavy cold he picked up last
week in Switzerland, trails the first round leaders, his
compatriot Marcel Siem and twice Dutch winner Simon Dyson of
Britain, by nine strokes.
Kaymer now needs a significant change in fortunes in the
second round if he is to make the cut to try to hold off world
number four Rory McIlroy in the world rankings.
"My cold is making me a little feel weak for sure and that's
not the best when the course is playing so long in the wet,"
Kaymer told Reuters. "Twice I had to hit into the greens with
woods on par-fours.
"But I just didn't use all my chances, especially the
par-fives. I only had one birdie as well and I just couldn't
make a putt. At least I have a long lie-in to try to get myself
in shape for tomorrow."
The 2010 U.S. PGA champion gets his extra sleep because the
second half of the field -- including McIlroy and world number
two Lee Westwood -- had only just began their rounds when he
finished his in early evening.
A three-and-a-half hour rain delay, following the loss of 45
minutes earlier to repair four vandalised greens, severely
disrupted play.
McIlroy and Westwood are in the second half of the draw and
will have to finish off their rounds Friday before turning
around to play their second rounds.
Westwood was level-par after eight holes when darkness
closed in to end play and McIlroy was one over, also after
eight.
Rounds of 65 left Dyson and Siem a stroke in front of Briton
Robert Dinwiddie.
Dyson is looking for a hat-trick of Dutch wins and a second
victory of the season to maintain his bid for a career-best
order of merit placing this campaign.
"It was probably the wettest course I've ever played, but
this tournament is always good to me," the July Irish Open
winner said. "My best finish on the order of merit is eighth and
I'd love to beat that."
Siem, lying 104th on the money-list, cited improved fitness
for his appearance on the leaderboard.
"I've been working out every day since last week and it's
made my posture better," he said.
