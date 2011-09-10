(Updates at end of round)
* Orr and Kingston lead way at Dutch Open
* Irishman McGinley two strokes adrift
By Norman Dabell
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 10 Seve Trophy
captain Paul McGinley produced a breathtaking run to sprint
within two strokes of the Dutch Open third-round lead on
Saturday.
The 44-year-old Irishman chalked up an eagle and five
birdies in seven holes on his way to a six-under-par 64 for an
eight-under tally of 202, two behind South Africa's James
Kingston (66) and Briton Gary Orr (66).
Although it was not official because preferred lies are
being used due to this week's heavy rain, McGinley's total of 28
shots for nine holes was only one off the European Tour record.
The scintillating run between the 10th and 18th, his front
nine, was a career-best for McGinley.
He will be leading Britain and Ireland against Jean Van de
Velde's Continental Europe in France next week and McGinley was
delighted to show his Seve Trophy team what he could do.
"It's good to show the guys I can still play a bit," he told
reporters. "I don't think I've ever put a run like that together
in my career."
McGinley, three times on Europe's winning Ryder Cup team and
the man who holed the putt to clinch the 2002 match against the
U.S., has been looking for his fifth tour title for the last six
years.
In that spell he has had to recover twice from knee
operations.
"It's been a while since I've been in contention and if
things go right tomorrow you never know what could happen," he
added.
The leading pair are, like McGinley, in their mid-40s, and
both are looking for their third tour victories.
STEADY PROGRESS
Orr, 44, has had the longer wait since winning twice in
2000. While the Scot made steady progress on Saturday, the
45-year-old Kingston recovered from an opening double-bogey with
five birdies in the last eight holes.
Briton David Lynn, a former winner of the event, carded a 68
to take third place on nine-under.
With McGinley on eight-under is Briton Simon Dyson, trying
to win the title for the third time in five years, Sweden's
Niclas Fasth and Frenchman Alexandre Kaleka.
U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy revived a flagging round
with four birdies in eight holes coming home as a 68 lifted him
within three shots of the lead.
The Northern Irishman will replace Germany's Martin Kaymer
as world number three if he finishes in the top seven here.
World number two Lee Westwood, who is six strokes off the
pace, cannot be overtaken by McIlroy in the rankings.
