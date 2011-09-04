By Norman Dabell
| CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 4
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 4 Thomas Bjorn
made it back-to-back victories when he claimed the European
Masters golf title on Sunday with a spectacular closing
nine-under-par 62.
An unassailable finishing burst by the 40-year-old Dane for
a 20-under-par 264 four-round total left him four shots better
than Germany's world number five Martin Kaymer (65).
Two blistering bursts by Bjorn earned him his third win of
the season and a $477,000 first prize.
First he ran in four birdies in five holes to the turn. Then
he produced a magnificent finale, picking up six shots in five
holes with an eagle and three birdies.
Kaymer, starting four shots adrift of the lead, began the
day in breathtaking fashion, too, eagling the first and fifth
holes to move to the top of the leader board. Bjorn soon came
chasing after the German, though, and caught him with his run to
the turn.
As Kaymer failed to make any further headway - a missed
two-footer on the long 14th resulting in a three-putt - Bjorn
pressed the accelerator pedal.
His 14-foot eagle putt on the 15th put him two ahead of the
field and birdies on 17 and 18 extended his margin of victory.
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf stories