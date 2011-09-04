CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 4 Thomas Bjorn made it back-to-back victories when he claimed the European Masters golf title on Sunday with a spectacular closing nine-under-par 62.

An unassailable finishing burst by the 40-year-old Dane for a 20-under-par 264 four-round total left him four shots better than Germany's world number five Martin Kaymer (65).

Two blistering bursts by Bjorn earned him his third win of the season and a $477,000 first prize.

First he ran in four birdies in five holes to the turn. Then he produced a magnificent finale, picking up six shots in five holes with an eagle and three birdies.

Kaymer, starting four shots adrift of the lead, began the day in breathtaking fashion, too, eagling the first and fifth holes to move to the top of the leader board. Bjorn soon came chasing after the German, though, and caught him with his run to the turn.

As Kaymer failed to make any further headway - a missed two-footer on the long 14th resulting in a three-putt - Bjorn pressed the accelerator pedal.

His 14-foot eagle putt on the 15th put him two ahead of the field and birdies on 17 and 18 extended his margin of victory.

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more golf stories