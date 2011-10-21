CASTELLON, Spain Oct 21 Former world number two Sergio Garcia, chasing his first European Tour victory for almost three years, fired a blistering eight-under 63 to take a two-shot lead after the Castello Masters second round on Friday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has slumped to 49th in the rankings, finished with a 12-under total of 130, two ahead of Swede Alex Noren (63).

"I'm getting there with my ball striking although there are a couple of things I'd like to get better," Garcia told reporters. "A couple of shots didn't come out the way I wanted them to today."

Tournament promoter Garcia is this week playing on his home Mediterraneo course where he also won this event in 2008.

The Champions Tournament in China in November 2008 was the last trophy Garcia lifted before his relationship with Greg Norman's daughter Morgan ended, a split he said he took some time to recover from.

Garcia was back on form on Friday, compiling his best round for two years. He strung together seven birdies and an eagle courtesy of a 40-foot putt at the par-five eighth.

His 63 equalled the score he registered when finishing fourth in this event in 2009.

"I do have an advantage over a couple of shots here and there on my course," said Garcia.

Earlier this week Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal predicted Garcia would be back in the European side in 2012 after missing out on the biennial team event last year.

"There are no givens," said Garcia. "I want to make sure my head and my will is good and I don't want to have to rely on a captain's wildcard pick."

Noren, looking for his third win of the season after claiming the Wales Open and Scandinavian Masters titles, was delighted to score his 63 playing alongside Olazabal.

"I've been thinking more and more about the Ryder Cup since playing in the Seve Trophy a few weeks ago," Noren told Reuters. "It's always good to play well in front of the captain.

"I'm finding things easier since understanding I can't hit every shot perfectly so I play to my strengths instead."

Overnight leader Ross McGowan (70), fellow Briton Gary Orr (67) and Australia's Marcus Fraser (64) were four strokes off the lead in joint third place.

