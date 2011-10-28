By Norman Dabell
| SOTOGRANDE, Spain
SOTOGRANDE, Spain Oct 28 Briton Richie Ramsay
maintained his Andalucia Masters lead on Friday as the difficult
Valderrama course took its toll on second round scoring.
Ramsay's one-over-par 72 left him five-under-par, 137, two
strokes better than Frenchman Gregory Havret (71) and three
ahead of Spain's Sergio Garcia (70), who is looking for
back-to-back European Tour titles. Miguel-Angel Jimenez (70)
lies four off the lead.
Ramsay is a self-confessed Garcia fan, even more so after
finishing third behind the Spaniard last week when Garcia pulled
off his first win in nearly three years by claiming the Castello
Masters title.
Now the 28-year-old Scot may have to hold off Garcia if he
is to add the Andalucia title to his maiden win, the South
African Open in 2009.
"Sergio is one of my idols and he was awesome last week,"
Ramsay told reporters after acquitting himself well in strong
winds on a course considered the toughest on the European Tour.
"He's got a kind of X-Factor about him and has so much
natural ability that people want to watch. I like the way he
shapes the ball and that is my game as well.
"Today was really tough in the wind because the greens were
so slick. I feel as though I played even better than my first
round 65, especially my driving. I just couldn't get the putts
to drop."
Only four players are under par as Valderrama, formerly the
home of the season-ending Volvo Masters, showed its teeth again.
A determined Havret, second in last year's U.S. Open,
battled back from hitting out of bounds on the 11th and running
up a double-bogey.
Garcia was one of the few players under par for the day. He
appreciated what a tough prospect is still ahead if he is to win
for a second successive week.
"Valderrama is a course that can catch you out at any
moment, I found that out yesterday," Garcia, runner-up three
times in Volvo Masters events, said. "It's asking you to hit
every club you have in the bag. You have to play it aggressively
but also conservatively. That's the beauty of it for me.
"It would be great to have back-to-back wins but I'm not
getting ahead of myself. You can't afford to do that here."
World number six Martin Kaymer (75) has a hard task on his
hands if he is to win and keep alive his slim order of merit
chances, trailing the lead by nine strokes.
(To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more golf)