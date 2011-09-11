(Adds quotes)

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 11 Simon Dyson claimed his third Dutch Open title in six years with a one-shot win over fellow Briton David Lynn on Sunday.

A closing four-under-par 66 for a 12-under 268 over an Hilversumsche course saturated by week-long heavy rain earned the 33-year-old victory.

U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy was two strokes behind in third.

Dyson, the winner of the event in 2006 and 2009, began the final round two strokes adrift of another Briton, Gary Orr and South African James Kingston. However, a three-birdie run from the 12th took him past early front-runner Orr and to the top of the leaderboard.

A birdie finish by Dyson was then just enough to hold off Lynn, who picked up a shot on the last to go past McIlroy. Orr's bogey on 18 relegated the 44-year-old to fourth place, three strokes in arrears of Dyson.

Dyson's win, worth $427,000, was his second of the season following success in the Irish Open and sixth of his career, taking him to ninth on the European money-list, into the world's top 50 and second on the European Ryder Cup points table.

His third success in the Netherlands equalled the feats of Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer.

"It was pointed out to me when I received the trophy; to be mentioned in the same breath as Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer is such an honour," Dyson told reporters. "It's something I'll cherish all my life.

"The last seven holes today were some of the best golf I've ever played."

McIlroy, playing alongside Dyson, charged to within a stroke of the lead early on but intermittent mistakes dented the Northern Irishman's chances.

His consolation was to edge past Germany's Martin Kaymer, who missed the cut, into the world number three position.

"I should have made more of the fast start I had," McIlroy said after enhancing his finish by also closing with two birdies for a 67.

"But two top-threes in a row and maybe another move up the world rankings, it's not been a bad couple of weeks."

World number two Lee Westwood's 66 took him up to fifth place, four strokes behind Dyson.

Britain and Ireland's Seve Trophy captain Paul McGinley was unable to find the form that earned him a scintillating 64 in the third round and he finished five strokes adrift.

