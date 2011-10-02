(Adds quotes)
ST ANDREWS, Scotland Oct 2 Northern Irishman
Michael Hoey held off compatriot and world number three Rory
McIlroy to claim the Dunhill Links Championship title on Sunday.
Three birdies in the last four holes at the home of golf for
a closing 68 and a 22-under-par total of 266 earned Hoey a
two-shot victory over the U.S. Open champion, with Graeme
McDowell completing a Northern Irish one two three.
"I knew I had to hit the three best shots of my career over
the last three holes and I did," a delighted Hoey told
reporters.
Hoey needed a battling comeback as McIlroy turned on the
sort of display that won him the U.S. Open at Congressional in
June, producing a spectacular final round 65.
McIlroy began the day five strokes adrift of Hoey but his
first nine holes to six-under 30, including an eagle-two with a
90-yard pitch-in on the third, took him past the overnight
leader.
Hoey trailed McIlroy right up the to the 15th, due to missed
birdie putts of four and three feet on the 11th and 14th but the
lesser-known Ulsterman refused to bow.
When Hoey speared in a stunning approach to less than a foot
on the 16th he moved back to the top of the leaderboard and a
birdie on the last extended his victory margin.
It was by far the 2001 British Amateur champion's best
success of three European Tour titles, worth $800,000, as the
32-year-old at last realised his potential after many years in
the doldrums, including six visits to qualifying school.
"There have been points when I have asked myself do I want
to continue because it's not nice when you're running out of
money," Hoey said. "This has now opened doors to tournaments
like world golf championships, events I'd only watched on TV."
McIlroy has described Hoey as a player with "supreme talent"
and recognised his worth in the final round.
"I didn't quite get the job done but Michael played
fantastic golf and showed just what he's capable of," he said.
"It's nice to be second continue my good run, and it gives
me a few more world ranking points to get me a little close to
Luke (Donald). But at the end of the day I want to win."
McDowell, last year's U.S. Open champion, closed with a 69
to finish four strokes behind Hoey alongside Scot George Murray.
It was the first time Northern Ireland has enjoyed a one two
three finish on the European Tour.
World number one Donald (70) ensured McIlroy would not close
the gap on him too much in Europe's money list or the world
rankings by finishing tied ninth.
