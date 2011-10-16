(Adds quotes)
By Norman Dabell
VILAMOURA, Portugal Oct 16 British youngster
Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters on Sunday to earn a European
Tour exemption in only his third event as a professional.
Lewis, 20, produced an exhilarating final round of 65, the
same score he shot to share the first-round lead at this year's
British Open, for a total of 267, two strokes better than
Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello.
After beginning the final round four strokes off the pace
there were no early signs Lewis would pull off such a memorable
success.
But a blistering run of four successive birdies from the
14th, including a stunning 30-foot putt on the short 16th that
took him to the top of the leaderboard, earned him the $550,000
first prize.
Lewis's achievement of winning third time out as a
professional equalled the 2007 feat of world number three and
U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy. Former world number one Tiger
Woods won his fifth professional tournament.
"There were some really great players here this week so to
come out on top so early in my career, is beyond my dreams,"
Lewis told reporters.
"And to do what Rory did is especially pleasing. Rory's a
great player and I'd love to be like him one day.
"I came here determined to avoid going to tour school -- I
was thrilled when George O'Grady (European Tour chief executive)
came over to me and said: 'Welcome to the European Tour'."
Lewis rose to prominence when he tied for the British Open
first-round lead at Royal St George's before finishing 30th to
earn the silver medal for top amateur.
He was then part of the triumphant Britain and Ireland team
that regained the Walker Cup from America last month before
turning professional.
He finished 10th in his first event, the Austrian Open,
followed by a lowly 70th in the Dunhill Links Championship.
This week, though, Lewis showed his potential by shooting a
scintillating 64 in the second round, leaving players like world
number six Martin Kaymer and triple major champion Padraig
Harrington in his wake.
Cabrera-Bello, leading by a stroke overnight, was just one
of several players to head the leaderboard, but a double-bogey
on the long 12th when he found the lake, ended his chances of a
second tour title.
Frenchman Gregory Havret, Briton David Lynn, South Africa's
George Coetzee, Chilean Felipe Aguilar and Sweden's Christian
Nilsson tied for third place on.
Kaymer (66) was disappointed to finish only tied eighth,
four strokes adrift of Lewis.
The German is taking a week off now to prepare for a final
push to enhance his outside chance of retaining his European
number one title.
"I made bogeys every day that ruined my chances of winning
and getting closer to Luke (Race to Dubai leader Luke Donald),"
Kaymer told Reuters. "I left a good few shots out there this
week.
"I have five tournaments left and the only way to prepare
for them properly is to practise and work on my game -- instead
of facing media and other responsibilities next week at a
tournament."
