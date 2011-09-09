* U.S. Open champion fires 65
* Indian Kapur leads in clubhouse
(Updates at end of day)
By Norman Dabell
HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept 9 World number four
Rory McIlroy sacrificed a proper lunch on Friday to sharpen up
his swing and it paid off when he climbed into contention at the
Dutch Open.
A five-under-par 65 for a five-under total of 135 took him
within two strokes of the second-round clubhouse lead held by
India's Shiv Kapur (67).
Briton Stephen Dodd and Germany's Marcel Siem are a shot
better than Kapur with five and seven holes respectively still
to play when the unfinished round is completed on Saturday
morning.
McIlroy said he had not been at his best after finishing off
a first-round 70 on Friday morning. The effort was badly
disrupted a day earlier by inclement weather and vandalised
greens.
That left him trailing five strokes off the lead and even
though he only had 40 minutes before returning to the course,
the 22-year-old Northern Irishman made for the practice range to
do some swing tinkering.
"It was worth not having a proper lunch," U.S. Open champion
McIlroy told reporters.
"I just gave myself 10 minutes for a quick bite and went out
on the range. I'm trying to get my ball flight more neutral and
it seemed to work."
While he played better, McIlroy did ride his luck. He
survived a shot close to out of bounds on the sixth, his 16th
hole, and was given relief at the ninth when his ball landed on
a termite mound close to trees.
ANTS IN PANTS
"I was really lucky because I then had a clear shot to the
green," McIlroy said. "But I still feel as though I've got ants
in my pants."
World number two Lee Westwood looked as though he would be
alongside McIlroy but a three-putt on his penultimate hole for a
66 left him three behind Kapur.
Westwood was close to breaking point after he and playing
partner Robert-Jan Derksen lost the third member of their group,
Swede Peter Hanson, who retired with a stomach upset.
"Having to wait on every hole as a two-ball was the hardest
thing of the day," Westwood said. "I was getting so frustrated I
would have chewed my ball in half or broken a few clubs if it
had gone on any further."
Kapur, lying 113th on Europe's Race to Dubai money list,
lifted his moderate season by notching a 67 for a seven-under
aggregate of 133, one stroke better than Briton Gary Orr (66)
and South African James Kingston (68).
World number three Martin Kaymer was unable to begin a
salvage operation from his opening 74 and two devastating
back-to-back double-bogey sixes looked to have ended his chances
of making the cut.
The German, six-over-par with seven holes to play, will
resume his round in the morning, six shots worse than the
projected cut.
