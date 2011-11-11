* Morrison birdies last to move clear of field
* Molinari one of 69 players yet to finish second round
* Mickelson struggling to make the weekend cut
By John O'Brien
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Briton James Morrison enjoyed
the best of the conditions at a rain-hit Singapore Open on
Friday to fire a second round three-under 68 that moved him a
shot clear of the field at the co-sanctioned event.
Morrison, tied for the lead with Italy's Edoardo Molinari on
nine-under par after the first round, had completed 14 holes of
his second round before a weather delay forced the players off
the course for almost three hours.
The 26-year-old returned to par the next three holes before
a beautiful approach shot on the par-five 18th hole set up a
tap-in birdie to send him into the clubhouse on 12-under for the
$6 million tournament being played over two courses.
When play was suspended for the day due to darkness,
Molinari sat alone in second place on 11-under after 10 holes
and will return with 68 other players early on Saturday to
complete their second rounds.
"It was a perfect number really, 100 yards to the flag and
with a sand wedge from the fairway it looked like it was about
to go in, but I will take a four," Morrison told reporters of
his approach at the last on the more difficult Serapong Course.
"It's definitely harder than the other course," he added.
"More demanding tee shots and a well-designed course, so overall
I had a good day.
Filipino Juvic Pagunsan surged up the leaderboard with a
second straight five-under 66 to sit two adrift of Morrison and
level with Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who was five-under
for his round after nine holes before play was halted.
Dane Anders Hansen recorded a bogey-free seven-under 64 to
join Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey and South Korea's Y.E.
Yang, who still has six holes to play, in a tie for fifth at
nine-under par.
Morrison set the foundation for his low score on the easier
Tanjong Course on Thursday but with the final 36 holes being
played on Serapong, the Briton will be delighted to have offset
two dropped shots with a bogey-free inward nine.
MINOR ADJUSTMENTS
"I didn't play as well as I did yesterday but did enough to
get round and I finished strongly," Morrison added. "Four under
for the back nine is very good here.
"I enjoy leading. It's what you play for. You play to win,
to be in contention and to even be interviewed. If you don't
enjoy that then there's no point in playing. I love doing all
that so looking forward to the weekend."
Pagunsan put his improved display down to some minor
adjustments he had made off the course that has had a positive
effect on his performance on it in recent weeks.
"I have a stronger mentality now and focus on my game more.
My concentration has improved and so has my fitness," the
Filipino said.
"Your mental game is stronger when you are fresher. I jog a
bit and play some friendly games of basketball to keep in
shape."
Hansen benefited from playing his second round on the
Tanjong Course and moved into contention with a superbly
controlled display of golf.
"It was really good today, really solid," the Dane said.
"Probably one of the easiest 64s I have ever shot. There was
nothing really special, no chip-ins, no long putts... I hit 18
greens and pretty much every fairway. That makes it easier."
Tournament drawcards Graeme McDowell and Phil Mickelson are
both struggling to make an impact with the Northern Irishman
tied for 44th on three-under par, a stroke ahead of the
American, who needs to make up a shot over his final six holes
to qualify for the weekend.
