By Bernie McGuire
| JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia
JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia Nov 17 Ireland's
Padraig Harrington warmed to the defence of his Iskandar Johor
Open title with a seven-under par 64 on Thursday to sit just one
shot off the lead after a rain-hit opening round at the
co-sanctioned $2 million event.
Harrington chipped-in for eagle at his fourth hole and
offset a single bogey with six birdies to equal his best round
of the season and sit in a tie for second place behind in-form
Dutchman Joost Luiten.
Frenchman Gregory Bourdy and Australia's Marcus Fraser are
the two players alongside the three-times major winner in the
clubhouse at the Horizon Hills course.
Luiten shot an eight-under par 63 prior to a late afternoon
thunderstorm and after a one-hour wait for the weather to clear,
officials suspended play for the day with 78 players yet to
complete the first round, which will conclude early on Friday.
Luiten's score will not count as a new course record nor
will it be noted as the Dutchman's lowest-ever round in his two
years full-time on the European Tour due to a "preferred lie"
rule in effect following recent heavy rain in the area.
Despite missing out on putting his name in the record books,
the 25-year-old Bleiswijk-born Luiten was delighted with his
round just four days after he shared fifth place at the
Singapore Open.
"On this course you can really attack the pins, especially
as you have a lot of wedges in your hands," Luiten told
reporters.
"I found most of the fairways off the tee and that put me in
a great position to make some birdies. I played well in
Singapore, which gave me a lot of confidence to carry into this
week."
The ambitious former amateur star has not only set himself a
target of a first European Tour victory but also to finish the
season high enough on the money list to secure a place at next
year's British Open.
"I'm lying 33rd on the money list so it's already been a
great season, and I'm looking forward to playing the Dubai World
Championship," he said.
"But if I can finish top-30 and gain exemption into The Open
next year, that would round off a great season for me."
STENSON SURGERY
The 40-year-old Harrington was equally as delighted as he
seeks to successfully defend his title and also end a spell of
more than three years without a European Tour win at an event
that was sanctioned solely by the Asian Tour until this year.
"It's always nice to put in a good showing when you come
back to defend particularly with the way I started so it
suggests I might put in a good performance this week,"
Harrington said.
"It's just nice to be up there near the top of the
leaderboard and nice to be playing well."
Earlier, former world number four Henrik Stenson of Sweden
completed a four-under 67 to sit in a tie for 10th place before
announcing he would undergo knee surgery next month after
struggling through a disappointing season.
"It hasn't bothered me that much in swinging the club or
hitting shots but it's not great when I am walking hilly courses
and also there are a lot of noises coming from my knee,
particularly when I squat down to read putts," the 35-year-old
said.
"This is the first real injury I've had in my career and
touch wood, I won't have any more."
Stenson's 2009 Players Championship win ensures he is exempt
for events on the U.S. PGA Tour for 2012 but is having to rely
on invitations in Europe next year for the first time in his
13-year professional career.
"It hasn't been a great year but I've managed to play a bit
better the last couple of months and hopefully I can have a
really good this week before going into hospital," the world 181
added.
