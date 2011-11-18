By Bernie McGuire
| JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia
JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia Nov 18 Dutchman Joost
Luiten was confirmed as the first round leader of the Iskandar
Johor Open when play was completed early on Friday at the
rain-hit $2 million co-sanctioned event.
A late afternoon thunderstorm halted play on Thursday and
left 78 players to complete their first round at Horizon Hills
early on Friday.
Luiten shot an eight-under par 63 prior to the stoppage and
was still on top when the rest of the field finished.
Sweden's Daniel Chopra joined defending champion Padraig
Harrington, Marcus Fraser and Gregory Bourdy in second place a
shot behind Luiten.
Chopra, who won the event in 1993, resumed his round in a
greenside bunker on the sixth hole, which he birdied, and went
on to card a 64.
"I stayed very patient as I knew this is a golf course where
if you play well, you will be able to make some birdies," Chopra
said.
"I didn't hit the ball that well this morning. But now with
a bit of break, maybe I can go out and hit some balls and find
that momentum."
One of the biggest movers on Friday was Thailand's Chapchai
Nirat, who resumed his round tied for 14th but climbed the
leaderboard with a 65 to finish in sixth spot.
Colin Montgomerie birdied his last hole in a two-under par
round of 69.
Paul McGinley, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the event and
returned home with a knee injury.
The Irishman is to undergo keyhole surgery on his left knee
in the coming weeks but is hopeful of returning to competition
in January. McGinley had an 81 in the first round.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
