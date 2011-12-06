Dec 6 World number one Luke Donald and
second-ranked Rory McIlroy go in search of desert treasure at
this week's Dubai World Championship, the final event of the
European Tour season.
McIlroy cranked up the pressure on his fellow Briton at the
top of the money-list by holing out in stunning fashion from a
greenside bunker to land the Hong Kong Open title on Sunday.
Donald, however, still has a lead of more than $1 million
over the second-placed Northern Irishman and only needs to
finish among the leading eight in Dubai to become the first
player to win the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic.
"I've got a nice, comfortable lead," Donald told reporters
after finishing seventh at the Sun City Challenge invitational
event in South Africa won by fellow Englishman Lee Westwood on
Sunday.
"The advantage is still in my court. Rory is going to have
to go and win in Dubai against a high-quality field."
Tour officials could not have scripted the Dubai
extravaganza better, with the top two players in the world
fighting to end the season as European number one for the first
time in their careers.
World number three Westwood will also be buoyant after his
victory at Sun City while fourth-ranked German Martin Kaymer,
last year's European number one, is likely to be another
contender for the first prize of $1.25 million.
NO SURPRISE
The financial incentives in Dubai are huge, with $7.5
million available in prize fund and an additional $7.5 million
bonus pool up for grabs for the top 15 players in the final
money-list.
Donald, who clinched first place on the U.S. money-list in
October, said McIlroy's victory in Hong Kong came as no surprise
to him.
"I didn't expect anything less from Rory," said Donald who
turns 34 on Wednesday. "I knew he would put the pressure on me
and make it tough going.
"He did what he needed to do to stay in contention for the
money-list title and won the tournament."
Donald has been a model of consistency this year, producing
a host of top-10 finishes plus victories at the Disney Classic
in Florida, the PGA Championship at Wentworth, WGC-Accenture
Match Play in Arizona and at the Scottish Open.
Asked what it would represent to capture both orders of
merit, he replied: "It would mean history -- no one has ever
done it.
"It would be a lot of satisfaction for all the hard work. It
has been a great year and that would be the icing on the cake."
McIlroy has also enjoyed a memorable season, having won his
first major at the U.S. Open in June.
If it goes down to the wire in the final round in Dubai, the
22-year-old may harbour secret hopes that his ball finds desert
sand.
"It was actually a very positive thing I hit it in the
bunker at the 18th on Sunday because in two tournaments I've
found the bunker on the last and been able to win," said
McIlroy, referring to last month's Shanghai Masters and the 2009
Dubai Classic.
"It was nice to have those positive thoughts. I was walking
up to my ball drawing on those memories."
