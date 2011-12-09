DUBAI Dec 9 Spain's Alvaro Quiros was up
to his old desert tricks again on Friday, firing a course
record-equalling 64 to storm four shots clear of the field after
the Dubai World Championship second round.
While Quiros was putting together his eight-under-par
effort, Luke Donald was closing the gap on fellow Briton Rory
McIlroy in their two-horse race to finish the season as European
number one.
World number one Donald followed his opening 72 with a
four-under 68 to close on 140, three behind McIlroy who dropped
two strokes in the last two holes to return a 71.
U.S. PGA Tour money-list winner Donald needs to finish equal
ninth here with no more than one other player to become the
first player to land the orders of merit on both sides of the
Atlantic.
At the top of the leaderboard, the fun-loving Quiros was
doing his best to spoil the money-list party by once again
showing how much he enjoyed golf in the Gulf.
The smiling 6-foot-3 Spaniard, winner of this year's Dubai
Desert Classic and the 2010 Qatar Masters, put himself on track
for a Middle East treble after snatching only the second eagle
of the week at the par-five 18th.
Quiros did not drop a stroke all day and picked up birdies
at the second, fourth, eighth, 11th, 14th and 16th to equal the
Greg Norman-designed Earth course record held by Swede Peter
Hanson and British pair Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher.
Hanson, the overnight leader, added a 72 to his opening 64
to take second place on 136, one ahead of McIlroy and his fellow
Briton Robert Rock (69) in the European Tour's season-ending
event.
