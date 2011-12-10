DUBAI Dec 10 World number one golfer Luke Donald and Alvaro Quiros of Spain were on the verge of achieving unique doubles following the third round of the $7.5-million Dubai World Championship on Saturday.

While Donald was taking a giant stride towards adding the European order of merit title to the U.S. PGA Tour money-list win he clinched in October, Quiros was forging a two-shot lead at the season-ending tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

No one has won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Dubai World Championship in the same year but the big-hitting Spaniard was well placed after returning a two-under-par 70 for a 14-under total of 202 at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.

Britain's Paul Lawrie (66) eagled the 620-yard 18th to take second place on 204, one ahead of 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (66) of South Africa and two shots in front of Donald (66).

Briton Donald needs to finish no worse than equal ninth with one other competitor here to be crowned Europe's top golfer for the first time in his career and become the first player to win the order of merit titles on both sides of the Atlantic.

His only rival for the European honour, fellow countryman Rory McIlroy, managed only a 71 for 208 despite being watched for the last nine holes by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, the world's number one female tennis player.