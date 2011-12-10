* Quiros leads by two strokes in Dubai

Donald closes on unique money-list double

By Tony Jimenez

DUBAI, Dec 10 World number one golfer Luke Donald and Alvaro Quiros of Spain were on the verge of achieving unique doubles following the third round of the $7.5-million Dubai World Championship on Saturday.

While Donald was taking a giant stride towards adding the European order of merit title to the U.S. PGA Tour money-list win he clinched in October, Quiros was forging a two-shot lead at the season-ending tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

No one has won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Dubai World Championship in the same year but the big-hitting Spaniard was well placed to do just that after returning a two-under 70 for a 14-under total of 202 at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.

Paul Lawrie (66) of Britain eagled the 620-yard 18th to take second place on 204, one ahead of 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (66) of South Africa and two shots in front of Donald (66).

Briton Donald, 34, needs to finish no worse than equal ninth with one other competitor here to be crowned Europe's top golfer for the first time in his career and become the first player to win the order of merit titles on both sides of the Atlantic.

His only rival for the European honour, fellow countryman Rory McIlroy, managed only a 71 for 208 despite being watched for the last nine holes by girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki, the world's number one female tennis player.

Quiros was still sporting a wide grin even though he closed with a bogey six at the last.

"My focus every single day is to try and enjoy it," he told reporters. "Everybody knows that is not always possible but this is my target.

"I think if I keep happy then I'm still positive and even the bad days seem a little bit better."

Quiros will have the cream of European golf waiting to pounce in Sunday's final round but said he was untroubled by the prospect.

"Fear? That's a serious word and it's too big," he said. "I spend three-quarters of my life on a golf course...come on, it's not as if anyone is dying out here.

"I'm leading the tournament and, even though the day wasn't the best for me, I'm still hitting good shots and good putts -- this is the only thing that matters.

"I'm trying to not find anything to make me stop smiling."

STRAIGHT DRIVING

Quiros, 28, said straight driving would be the key to collecting the first prize of $1.25 million.

"If I'm able to hit the ball in the middle of the fairway, especially on the big four par-fives, I'm going to have a chance," added the five-times tour winner.

"My attitude has been the best one this week because the score says that. My tactics, my strategy, have been perfect after three days so hopefully tomorrow I can hit good shots and come up with a five or six-under round."

Donald was also smiling broadly after his top-class chipping and putting helped him to climb the leaderboard and move within striking distance of his fifth win of the season.

"In terms of ball-striking it wasn't perfect today," said the Englishman. "But in terms of grinding it out...I saved myself with my short game which is something I've done very well this year.

"I picked up my six birdies when I had the opportunities and really took full advantage.

"To win both money lists would be a little bit of history. If it all works out tomorrow it will be a pretty amazing feat."

McIlroy needs to win here to have any chance of catching Donald at the top of the order of merit and a front nine of 39 seemed to end his hopes.

However, spurred on by Wozniacki's appearance, the 22-year-old Northern Irishman replied with an inward half of 32.

"Caroline showed up on the back nine and I started to play some good golf," said McIlroy. "Hopefully she can follow me for 18 tomorrow."

The world number two has been suffering from a viral infection for the last few weeks and he again looked drained.

"I'm tired, very tired," said McIlroy. "But I don't want to say that was the cause of my front nine.

"As I've been saying all week, I'm not 100 percent but that shouldn't stop me from playing good golf."

World number four Martin Kaymer played outstandingly well, equalling the course record of 64 to finish on 208, six behind Quiros.

"That was a very good round," said the German, last year's European number one. "I hit a lot of great golf shots." (Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)