By Tony Jimenez
DUBAI, Dec 11 Briton Luke Donald became
the first player to win the orders of merit on both sides of the
Atlantic on Sunday while Spain's Alvaro Quiros lifted the
European Tour's season-ending Dubai World Championship title.
World number one Donald shot a closing 66 to finish third in
the tournament on 16-under 272, one behind fellow countryman
Paul Lawrie (67) and three adrift of Quiros (67).
Donald, who had already clinched the U.S. PGA Tour money
list in October, picked up $1.5 million for landing the European
order of merit and another $487,500 for his performance at the
Greg Norman-designed Earth course.
"I'm extremely proud," the 34-year-old Donald told the
presentation ceremony. "This is something I've been thinking
about for the last half of the season.
"I didn't think it was possible to win the money lists on
both tours. This was never going to be an easy week but it has
capped off an amazing year for me," he said referring to his
four victories and a host of top-10 finishes.
The 28-year-old Quiros collected the first prize of $1.25
million after making it a Dubai double -- he also lifted the
Desert Classic crown in February -- by coaxing home a curling,
50-foot, eagle putt at the 18th.
"Obviously I was lucky to hole that long putt," said the
smiling Spaniard on another scorchingly hot day at the Jumeirah
Golf Estates. "I love playing in Dubai, the great weather helps
a lot.
"Long hitters like me have an advantage here," added the
green-shirted Quiros who also won in the Middle East at the 2009
Qatar Masters.
The billboards in the city call the tournament the 'greatest
show on Earth' and the players did their best to live up to that
description with a final round lit up by a host of birdies and
the occasional eagle.
MATADOR STYLE
Quiros started out with a two-stroke lead and he began as he
meant to go on, blitzing his way to three consecutive birdies
from the first.
Lawrie fought back in tenacious fashion, rattling off five
birdies in a dazzling seven-hole sequence from the second to
throw the destiny of the title up in the air again.
The 42-year-old Scot then found birdies hard to come by on
the back nine and Quiros made the green at the 620-yard 18th
hole with two mammoth blows before delivering the coup de grace
in the style of a flamboyant Spanish matador.
"I felt the pressure because I was leading so I was very
pleased to play the golf I did," said world number 52 Quiros who
confessed to being a natural pessimist on the course.
"If I'm able to repeat the thoughts I had today every single
week then I think it could make a huge difference. This is the
way to take away the pressure, the positive way."
Donald also ended his campaign in positive fashion with
three consecutive birdies.
"Congratulations to Alvaro," said the Englishman. "What a
three to finish -- that was an exciting way for the tournament
to end.
"It was hard for me to concentrate today. I had so many
mixed emotions but just tried to finish strong and three birdies
at the end there for me was a nice way to do that."
Fellow Briton Rory McIlroy needed a victory in Dubai to pip
Donald for the money-list title but he could manage only a 71
for 279.
"I didn't see Rory's name on the leaderboard but I kind of
knew the double was mine," said the world number one.
McIlroy, 22, who has been struggling with a virus in recent
weeks, heaped praise on Ryder Cup team mate Donald.
"He is up there every week and he deserves everything he's
got this year," said the world number two from Northern Ireland.
"It's been an incredible year for him. I've practised with
Luke and played with him -- he works incredibly hard and that's
what you need to do to keep that level of consistency up."
The 2012 European season starts with the $1 million Africa
Open in East London, South Africa, from Jan. 5-8.
