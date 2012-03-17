MADRID, March 17 Spaniard Eduardo De La Riva kept his cool to maintain a one-shot lead with a round of 68 on the third day of the Andalucia Open on Saturday.

The World Number 610 went out in 35 and was knocked off the top of the leaderboard, but responded in style with an inward 33.

The 29-year-old pitched to within three feet at the 14th and downed a six-foot birdie putt at the 16th to finish 12 under par, one shot ahead of England's Simon Khan and Italian teenager Matteo Manassero.

Khan closed on De La Riva with a round of 66 which included a 40-foot birdie putt at the 15th.

"I played nicely all through the week and if I had taken a couple more chances I would have been further up," Khan told the Tour's website (www.europeantour.com).

"Last year's French Open was the last time I was in position to win - hopefully it'll all come flooding back. I've had times like this before when I haven't been up there consistently and I managed to have good weekends."

Manassero, who became the European Tour's youngest-ever winner in Spain two years ago, was back in contention after having let slip a three-shot first day advantage to round in 68.

"Today I played even better than the first day from tee to green and gave myself many chances," the Italian said.

"This course is good for me, I like it, but there are many guys up there, so it's going to be fun tomorrow and I'm happy to be in it."

England's David Lynn, South Africa's Hennie Otto and local favourite Miguel Angel Jimenez all shot 68 to lie 10 under.

Jimenez, 48, will become the oldest tour champion if he wins his 19th title on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Tim Hart)