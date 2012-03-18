MADRID, March 18 Frenchman Julien Quesne matched
the Aloha course record with an eight-under-par 64 to win his
maiden title at the Andalucia Open on Sunday.
The 31-year-old, ranked 322 in the world, stormed through to
pass the overnight leader Eduardo De La Riva and finish with a
total of 271 for 17 under par.
Teenage Italian Matteo Manassero was two strokes behind him
in second after a round of 68, while Spaniard De La Riva carded
a 70 to finish third, three strokes off the pace.
"Its the best day of my life," Quesne said on the European
Tour's website (www.europeantour.com).
"I knew that if I holed the putt at the last I'd have a good
chance.
"I'm very happy. It's very quick for me to win this year,"
added Quesne, who graduated from last season's Challenge Tour.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Alison Wildey)