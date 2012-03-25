March 25 Matteo Manassero came up short in his
bid to win the Hassan II Trophy in Morocco on Sunday, a victory
that would have secured him a place at next month's U.S.
Masters.
Manassero, 18, was seeking his third European Tour title to
ensure his world ranking of 61 would improve enough to be in the
top 50 by early April, guaranteeing the Italian a berth at the
April 5-8 Masters at Augusta.
The youngster started the final round in the lead but
laboured to a level-par 72 as Northern Irishman Michael Hoey
shot a brilliant 65 in the group ahead to win by three strokes
on 17-under 271, his fourth tour victory.
Hoey started with a 74 but a second-round 67 and consecutive
65s swept him up the leaderboard. Ireland's Damien McGrane (70)
finished second ahead of three others on 13 under and Manassero
in a group a shot further back.
On his Masters debut as an amateur two years ago, the
16-year-old Manassero became the youngest player to make the
cut, finishing tied 36th and delighting the crowds. He did not
qualify for last year's tournament.
