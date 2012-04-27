April 27 Austria's Bernd Wiesberger took advantage of ideal low-scoring conditions in Seoul to hit a blemish-free seven-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Ballantine's Championship on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who carded an even-par 72 in the first round in gusty conditions, was one stroke ahead of Australian Marcus Fraser on 137 in the $2.2 million co-sanctioned European and Asian Tour event.

Sweden's Oscar Floren was a shot further back in third place while Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez was tied for fourth with England's Anthony Wall and Chile's Felipe Aguilar on 140.

A twice runner-up on the European Tour season last year, Wiesberger started on the back nine, turned on 33, and added four more birdies on the front, including a downhill chip from the rough at the ninth.

"Yesterday was a grinding day for everybody. It was a windy, windy day," he told reporters. "So I was happy with my round yesterday, and today I really got to the stage where it kind of worked.

"Today I couldn't really do anything wrong really. Felt like everything was going in the right direction.

"I'm just trying to hit a lot of greens and try and hit on the right spots, which is important here. It's a tricky golf course when you hit into the wrong places."

Fraser, the winner of the 2010 edition of the tournament, also started on the back nine and hit seven birdies but dropped two shots on the front to drop away from the lead.

"Gave myself plenty of chances out there, and you know, it's just a shame I missed a few putts on the last probably six or seven holes, which was a bit frustrating," the two-time winner on the European Tour said.

"I hit pretty good putts, but they just didn't go in."

World number 12 Adam Scott of Australia, the highest-ranked player in the field, had a disappointing outing with a round of four-over 76 and was and was tied at 57th. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows)