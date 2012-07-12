July 12 World number one Luke Donald started his
Scottish Open defence strongly at Castle Stuart in Inverness on
Thursday with a five-under-par 67 as Italian Francesco
Molinari's blistering course record set the pace.
A free-flowing Molinari hit a 10-under 62 to lead Denmark's
Soren Kjeldsen (65) on seven-under, with Ireland's Shane Lowry
and England's Robert Coles a stroke back.
Donald, in his 52nd week as the world's top-ranked golfer,
was seven-under through 13 but bogeyed two of his final five
holes.
"Usually I'm pretty happy with 67, but I'm five back
already," Donald told the European Tour website
(www.europeantour.com).
"But there were a lot of positives there after three weeks
away from competition."
Donald, chasing a first major title, is playing for the
first time since last month's U.S. Open where he missed the cut.
Donald's playing partner and three-times major champion
Ernie Els opened with a 70 while four-times major-winning
American Phil Mickelson was among the later starters.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo in London, Edited by Tom Pilcher)