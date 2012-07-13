July 13 Phil Mickelson made a mockery of his
recent poor form when he fired a flawless eight-under-par 64 in
the second round of Scottish Open at Castle Stuart on Friday to
move to within five shots of the lead.
Sweden's Alexander Noren, buoyed by birthday flowers from
his golfer girlfriend Emelie who won a tournament in Norway on
Monday, fired a second consecutive 66 to hold a one-shot
advantage on 12-under 132 over Argentina Ricardo Gonzalez (64).
Four-times major winner Mickelson (137) equalled Gonzalez's
round of the day, starting in ideal fashion when the American
holed out from 60 yards for an eagle two at his first hole.
Mickelson's previous eight rounds had all been over par, a
career first and not the sort of form the 42-year-old wanted
heading into next week's third major of the year at the British
Open.
"I'm really glad I added the tournament and it's very
helpful to see my game progress so quickly," Mickelson, who only
entered the tournament on Saturday, told the European Tour
website (www.europeantour.com).
"In fact, when I was thinking about adding this tournament,
after missing the cut last week, my wife Amy and I thought
simultaneously of the same decision, so I am very lucky."
Noren started birdie-birdie-double bogey but an eagle at the
par-five 6th hole was the highlight of his four-under back nine.
Noren thanked his girlfriend's unexpected gesture.
"That's the first time I've had flowers," said the world
number 89, who turned 30 on Thursday.
"Emelie gave me a nice birthday gift in winning a tournament
on Monday, so that was a really nice present for the both of
us."
Overnight leader Francesco Molinari was even par midway
through his second round after an opening 62, while world number
one Luke Donald had joined Mickelson on seven-under after nine
holes following his first-round 67.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Justin Palmer)