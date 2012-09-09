Sept 9 Sweden's Peter Hanson claimed a dramatic victory at the Dutch Open on Sunday with an eagle on the 18th hole to overhaul Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.

Hanson, a member of the European team for this month's Ryder Cup, secured his fifth career victory when he holed a monster putt at the last to finish with a round of 67 and a 14-under-par total.

It was a happy end to a traumatic week for Hanson who nearly withdrew from the tournament at the Hilversumsche Golf Club when his one-year-old son needed hospital treatment after falling ill with a respiratory illness at home in Florida on Friday.

"I'm still feeling for (his son) Tim of course, but he's getting better and better, so I'm very happy about that," he told the European Tour website.

"It was especially hard yesterday, with having him in the hospital on Friday night. I didn't sleep a lot."

Larrazabal, one of four players who held the overnight lead, seemed to be closing in on victory when Hanson drove into trouble on the 16th.

However, Hanson rescued par in superb fashion and the momentum swung his way when Larrazabal bogeyed the 16th.

Larrazabal, who carded a closing 70, ended up in a tie for second spot with Briton Richie Ramsay who fired a 67.

