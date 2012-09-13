LONDON, Sept 13 Sweden's Joel Sjoholm hit a
first-round 64 to take a one-shot lead at the Italian Open on
Thursday, with three of Europe's Ryder Cup-bound players
trailing in his wake.
Francesco Molinari's 68 was the best of those heading to
Medinah Country Club outside Chicago in two weeks' time for the
biennial contest between Europe and the United States.
The Italian was two shots better off than Europe team mate
Martin Kaymer of Germany, while France's Nicolas Colsaerts was a
further shot adrift.
Sjoholm described his eight-under-par round as "fighting"
rather than "solid", but said it made up for missing the cut in
his past two tournaments.
"I want revenge," he told the European Tour website
(europeantour.com). "The last two weeks I actually played quite
good golf.
"Normally when I score well, I have to putt well. The last
few weeks I've putted quite poorly and missed the cut by one
stroke. Both times I felt like I had a good chance to make the
cut, but you have to forget and keep moving on.
"I hit it basically everywhere. I was in the woods a lot and
made some funny birdies today. It was a big, fighting 64 rather
than a solid 64, but it's great fun to be eight under."
England's Lee Slattery finished the day a shot off the lead
with countryman Richard McEvoy and South Africa's Garth Mulroy a
further shot back.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Stephen Wood)