PERTH, Australia Oct 19 South African Charl Schwartzel was the biggest casualty of the cut at the Perth International after hitting four over par for his second round on Friday to finish 14 shots behind leader Emilano Grillo.

The 2011 U.S. Masters champion had six bogeys in his round of 76, five of which were on the opening nine, before clawing back two birdies to end with a total of three-over 147 and miss the cut at Lake Karrinyup, north of Perth, by a shot.

"I've enjoyed Perth a lot and hopefully I will be back soon to redeem myself," world number 31 Schwartzel said.

Argentine Grillo, chasing his first win as a professional, carded a second-round 67 for a total of 133, four shots ahead of American Bo Van Pelt and Jason Scrivener of Australia.

"I came here just to keep my (Tour) card, if I could win, then wow," said the 20-year-old Grillo.

He had two eagles on the front nine, holing a full wedge from 100 metres and chipping in out of a bunker.

It was left to Van Pelt to fly the flag for the marquee players on whom organisers hoped to build the success of the tournament, co-sanctioned by the European and Australasian PGA Tours.

Britain's Paul Casey threatened early in the second round before fading on the back nine with a 75 and American Jason Dufner, at 10 in the world the highest ranked player in the tournament, fought hard for a four under 67.

Van Pelt missed only three greens during his second round.

"I was driving the ball in play, and was able to take advantage of it," he said.

"It's a very challenging golf course and it's fun to play. I'm very excited to be in a decent position going into the weekend." (Editing By Alison Wildey)