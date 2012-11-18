FANLING, Hong Kong Nov 18 Miguel Angel Jimenez fired a final round five-under 65 to become the oldest player to record a European Tour victory with a one-stroke triumph at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The Spaniard completed the tournament on 15 under par to edge out Sweden's Fredrik Andersson Hed, who had earlier shot a 64, to secure a hat-trick of Hong Kong titles at the age of 48 years and 318 days.

Jimenez is 284 days older than Irishman Des Smyth was when he won the 2001 Madeira Islands Open and his triumph comes a week after Italy's Matteo Manassero became the first teenager to claim a hat-trick of European Tour titles at the Singapore Open.

After also winning the Hong Kong title in 2005 and 2008, Jimenez saw off the challenge of joint-overnight leader Michael Campbell when the New Zealander fired a disappointing two-over 72 to slip down into a tie for eighth.

Campbell had been seeking a first victory since 2005, when he won the U.S. Open and the World Match Play Championship. (Editing by John O'Brien)