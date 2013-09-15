Sept 15 Dutchman Joost van Luiten became the second home player to win the KLM Open when he beat Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez on the first playoff hole at Zandvoort on Sunday.

Luiten's par four at the 18th hole, the first playoff hole, was enough to clinch victory after he and the experienced Jimenez had finished the fourth round on 12 under par.

The 49-year-old Jimenez, who began the day a shot behind Luiten, roared to the top of the leaderboard with three consecutive birdies from the second and reached the turn one ahead of Luiten.

Luiten picked up birdies at the 12th and 14th and there was nothing to separate the two players as they reached the par-three 17th where both found a greenside bunker off the tee.

Neither could save par but they achieved regulation fours down the 18th to force a playoff.

It was Luiten's second European Tour victory of the season having won in Austria in June and takes his earnings this year to over the 1 million euros ($1.33 million) mark. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman)