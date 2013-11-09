* Dubuisson takes five-shot lead, Jacquelin reels off 12 birdies

* Woods trails by six shots after third-round 68 (Adds quotes, details)

By Tony Jimenez

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 9 Victor Dubuisson, the young Frenchman with the Hollywood actor good looks, stole the show by charging into a five-shot lead after an outstanding display in the Turkish Airlines Open third round on Saturday.

The bearded 23-year-old took advantage of an electrifying four-birdie start to power his way to a nine-under 63 for a 21-under total of 195 and eclipse world number one Tiger Woods, European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter and money-list leader Henrik Stenson.

Woods was unable to repeat his 63 from Friday and had to extracate himself from several awkward spots following some errant ball-striking on a perfect day for scoring at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course.

Typically, though, the 14-times major champion hung in there to grind out a face-saving 68 for 201, one behind second-placed Poulter (68).

Woods flashed a trademark smile and waved his putter in the air after keeping his title hopes alive by rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

"I didn't really warm up well today and I was kind of fighting on the front nine and getting away with it a bit," he told reporters at the penultimate event of the European Tour season.

"It finally caught up with me and I hit a lot of bad shots on the back nine but somehow I made a four on 18. I've got to hang in there, just got to keep fighting, I'm not out of the tournament."

Stenson, playing alongside the American for the third day running, carded a 69 to share third position with Woods, another bearded Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin (62) and Alejandro Canizares of Spain (66).

Jacquelin equalled the European Tour record for the most birdies in a round, reeling off 12 in his course record 62.

The 39-year-old also started off like an express train as he picked up shots at each of the opening four holes. He then produced a scintillating run of four consecutive birdies from the eighth before signing off with another four in a row.

FLEDGLING CAREER

Dubuisson has yet to win on the tour and said his round was the best of his fledgling career.

"I shot 10-under last year at St Andrews for the course record but it was the first round," he added. "In this situation here, this is the best day I've had since I turned pro.

"It's been all about my short game this week. I've really improved that in the last few months and I had some good up and downs on the par-fives today."

Even though he has a big lead going into Sunday's final round, Dubuisson knows it will be tough to secure the first prize of 848,930 euros ($1.13 million).

"I try not to think too much about the big names behind me otherwise I will put too much pressure on myself," he said.

"I know Tiger and Henrik will shoot low tomorrow so I have to keep the same strategy. With all these great players, tomorrow is another day."

Poulter, who played alongside Dubuisson on Saturday, was pleased with his own display but said his putting was not up to its usual high standards on the undulating greens.

"I played some nice golf but just couldn't get the ball to the hole," said the Briton who was runner-up to American Dustin Johnson in last week's WGC-Champions Tournament in Shanghai.

"The pace just seemed to be fractionally off on a few of those putts that I left short right in the middle.

"These greens are pretty slow but they need to keep them fairly slow because of the 480 elephants we are putting over," Poulter joked, referring to the undulations over the putting surface.

($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Editing by Alan Baldwin/Tony Goodson)