Dec 13 England's Daniel Brooks kept his one-shot lead but the rain-hit Nelson Mandela Championship in Durban was cut short on a day two players shot record 59s which will not count in the history books.

Brooks is at 12 under par but only managed 10 holes of his second round at the European Tour event as rain continued to wreak havoc with a tournament that has already been reduced to 54 holes and faces being shortened further on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is one shot ahead of compatriot Matthew Baldwin who hit 62 and Spain's Jorge Campillo.

Campillo fired seven birdies and two eagles in a faultless 59 made easier by players being allowed to place the ball on the par-70 Mount Edgecombe course due to the soft fairways.

As a result of the preferred lies, Friday's round will not count as a record and nor will that of South African Colin Nel, who shot 77 in his opening round, but hit nine birdies and an eagle for a round two 59.

No player on the European Tour has ever shot 59 within the normal rules of competition.

Three South Africans are on 10 under par, Oliver Bekker and Branden Grace, who have both completed their second rounds, and Dawie van der Walt who has five holes still to play.

With more rain predicted overnight and a soggy course expected on Saturday, the tournament could be restricted to 36 holes, as it was last year when Scotland's Scott Jamieson claimed victory.

Play will begin on Saturday at 04h00 GMT as organisers try to complete the second round and get in a third.

The competition will end on Saturday after being brought forward by 24 hours to avoid a clash with the funeral of former South African president Nelson Mandela on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Tony Goodson)