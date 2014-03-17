LONDON, March 17 Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel, two critics of the inaugural Final Series last year, have backed changes made to the FedExCup-style format that brings the curtain down on the European Tour season.

The bonus pool for the four-tournament Final Series has soared from $3.75 million to $5 million, to be shared by the leading 15 players on the money-list competing at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The tour has also decided that members will no longer have to participate in a mininum number of Final Series events in order to qualify for the Dubai showpiece.

"I'm very happy to see that we have reached a middle ground which should help make us all happy," Spaniard Garcia said in a news release on Monday.

South African Schwartzel said: "I will always try to support the European Tour when I can and it's great to see that they are also trying to look after us with these new rules." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)