VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 Six birdies in a row, two shy of the European Tour record, catapulted veteran Thomas Bjorn into a five-stroke lead after the BMW PGA Championship third round on Saturday.

After an overnight downpour delayed the start of play by three hours, it was raining birdies for the 43-year-old Dane as he left a world-class field trailing in his wake with a dynamic five-under-par 67 at the tour's flagship event.

Bjorn, who has been at the top of the leaderboard since firing a record 62 in the opening round, picked up strokes at the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th before adding another at 18 to rack up a 15-under total of 201 at Wentworth.

The performance was all the more laudable after he began his round with an ugly double-bogey six at the first caused by a hooked drive.

Luke Donald (68), the 2011 and 2012 champion, was in second place on 206, one ahead of Irishman Shane Lowry (73).

Former world number one Rory McIlroy (69), looking more assured with every passing day following his midweek breakup with fiancee Caroline Wozniacki, was tied for fourth spot on 208 with Dutchman Joost Luiten (67). (Editing by Martyn Herman)