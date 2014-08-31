Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
Aug 31 Stephen Gallacher failed to win an automatic place in Europe's Ryder Cup team after finishing third in the Italian Open on Sunday.
The Scot fired a sparkling seven-under-par 65 in the final round in Turin to end three shots behind Hennie Otto of South Africa and one adrift of England's David Howell.
Gallacher needed a top-two finish to climb above Graeme McDowell in the ninth and final Ryder Cup qualifying spot but he could still get a place in the team as one of captain Paul McGinley's wildcard selections.
He is competing with players including former English world number ones Luke Donald and Lee Westwood as well as Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter.
McGinley will name his wildcards on Tuesday.
Automatic qualifiers for Europe's Ryder Cup team for the match against the United States next month are:
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Victor Dubuisson (France), Jamie Donaldson (Wales), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Justin Rose (England), Martin Kaymer (Germany), Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland). (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.