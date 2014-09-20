LONDON, Sept 20 Lee Westwood continued his steady improvement ahead of next week's Ryder Cup with a solid third-round 68 in the Wales Open at Celtic Manor on Saturday.

The experienced English former world number one, who needed a wildcard to make Paul McGinley's European team, eagled the 18th and collected three birdies to finish on three under par, 11 shots behind leader Joost Luiten.

European Ryder Cup team members Jamie Donaldson and Thomas Bjorn also played solidly in their preparation for the match against the United States at Gleneagles, Scotland starting on Friday.

Welshman Donaldson shot a 68 to get to eight under par and Denmark's Bjorn carded a 71 to finish a stroke behind Westwood.

Dutchman Luiten conjured up six birdies in a flawless round of 65 to go two shots ahead of overnight leader Shane Lowry.

