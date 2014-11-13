Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BELEK, Turkey Nov 13 The evergreen Miguel Angel Jimenez, boosted by an unlikely eagle two at his first hole, snatched the first-round lead in the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open with a blistering nine-under-par 63 on Thursday.
The veteran Spaniard came within a stroke of tying the course record at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal as he moved one ahead of Britain's Ian Poulter.
A further shot adrift on 65 were Australian Wade Ormsby, Brendon de Jonge of Zimbabwe and Briton Tyrrell Hatton.
Jimenez made a spectacular start at the penultimate event of the European Tour season when his wedge at the par-four 10th, his opening hole, dived straight into the cup.
"That doesn't happen every day," the 50-year-old from Malaga told reporters. "What better way to start?
"Nine-under par is very nice. It's special because I've been struggling a little bit the last few months."
Jimenez did not drop a shot all day in perfect scoring conditions in Antalya and picked up seven birdies in his round.
"It feels very Mediterranean here, very similar to Malaga," he said. "Same kind of trees, same kind of soil." (Editing by Ed Osmond)
