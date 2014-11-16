BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Young American Brooks Koepka looked as cool as a cucumber as he won a battle royal with Ian Poulter to claim the first regular tour victory of his career at the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday.

The 24-year-old's triumph also meant Rory McIlroy was confirmed as Europe's 2013-14 money-list winner ahead of next week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Koepka and the 38-year-old Poulter were locked together at the top of the leaderboard until the youngster struck a majestic approach at the 13th and calmly rolled in a 12-foot eagle putt to move two strokes clear.

The Englishman, playing in the match behind, could only birdie the 13th and the destiny of the title eventually rested on developments at the 18th.

The bearded Koepka could only manage a par five at the last after pushing his tee shot into the tall pine trees that line the Montgomerie Maxx Royal and being forced to chip the ball out sideways.

Poulter found sand with his approach and missed a glorious opportunity to set up a sudden-death playoff when he failed to hole his birdie putt from five feet.

"I played really well," Koepka told Sky Sports television after a closing seven-under 65 gave him a 17-under tally of 271.

"I made some nice putts early on and that really got me going."

Poulter finished on 272 after a 67, two ahead of Swede Henrik Stenson (64). (Editing by Toby Davis)