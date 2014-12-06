CAPE TOWN Dec 6 Danny Willett produced the outstanding round of the day as overnight leader Luke Donald maintained a one-shot advantage going into Sunday's final round of the Nedbank Challenge at Sun City.

Ross Fisher was two shots further back in third as the English trio surged clear at the top of the leaderboard after Saturday's third round.

Donald leads on 13 under par after a steady 69 in the third round in which he failed to find the spark that took him to within one of the course record on Friday.

Willett, whose only European Tour win came in 2012, carded a seven under par 65 including eight birdies and an unlucky bogey on the 13th.

That was his only error as the 27-year-old gained momentum with an early birdie on the second.

Fisher led after the first round and needed a steady hand as he carded four birdies but also two dropped shots in his 70.

Some way back in fourth position on five under par was German Marcel Siem, who carded a 71 for a total of 211.

"It was a little bit of hard work on the back nine, I didn't hit the fairway enough which I did well yesterday," Donald said in a TV interview.

"The pins were a little tighter today and from the rough it was hard to be aggressive.

"It's a dangerous course, every hole there is something lurking out there and you have to be on your game and patient.

"It was nice to get a birdie at the last, it will make dinner taste a bit better. It'll also be fun to play the final round with my fellow Englishmen."

Lee Westwood, twice winner of the tournament, had a disastrous round including an eagle, five bogeys and a triple-bogey on the 17th as he finished in the water.

His six-over-par 78, the worst of the day, left him tied 24th with defending champion Thomas Bjorn and Martin Kaymer, the world number 13 and highest ranked player in 30-man field. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)