CAPE TOWN Dec 7 Briton Danny Willett landed six birdies and the biggest win of his career as he claimed the $1.25 million first prize at the Nedbank Challenge following a faultless final round at Sun City on Sunday.

It is a second European Tour victory for the 27-year-old Englishman, who showed no sign of nerves to produce a final round 66, the best score of the day, for a tournament total of 18 under par and a four-shot win over compatriot Ross Fisher.

Willett and Fisher were part of an English trio that also included overnight leader Luke Donald, celebrating his 37th birthday, as the only realistic winners on Sunday.

Fisher, the leader after the first round, ended his tournament with a 68, equalling the second-best round of the day, but three bogeys in the first 10 holes saw Donald slip to third as he carded 73 to finish 12 under. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)