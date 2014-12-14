CAPE TOWN Dec 14 South Africa's Branden Grace kept his nerve while all around him lost theirs to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa on Sunday.

Grace showed a steady hand to claim his first European Tour victory since 2012 as he carded a final round 68 for a tournament total of 20-under-par 268.

The 26-year-old, who completed the first ever wire-to-wire win in the tournament's history, ended seven shots ahead of compatriot Louis Oosthuizen, who finished with a 69.

But for the rest of the chasing pack going into the final round it was a day of horrors, most notably Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard, who trailed Grace by just a single shot going into Sunday, but carded a 17-over 89 as his game fell to pieces.

He eventually tied for 49th.

(Reporting by Nick Said)