VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 South Korean An Byeong Hun became only the third European Tour rookie to win the BMW PGA Championship in the 60-year history of the event when he roared to a spectacular six-shot victory on Sunday.

The 23-year-old went into the final round in a tie for the lead with Italian Francesco Molinari and pieced together a nerveless seven-under-par 65 to finish with a 21-under total of 267 on a grey but humid day at Wentworth.

An's triumph earned him a cheque for 833,330 euros ($917,913) and meant he joined British pair Bernard Gallacher (1969) and Scott Drummond (2004) as rookie winners of the tour's flagship event.

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (69) shared second place, two ahead of Briton Chris Wood who recorded a hole-in-one at the 14th on the way to a closing 66.

Molinari ballooned to a 74 to finish fifth. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (editing by Justin Palmer)