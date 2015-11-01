Nov 1 Swashbuckling Frenchman Victor Dubuisson won the Turkish Airlines Open for the second time in three years while Rory McIlroy suffered a frustrating time on the greens to finish joint sixth in Antalya on Sunday.

Dubuisson broke down in tears after capping victory in style with a birdie-birdie finish as he returned a 66 for a 22-under-par total of 266 at the $7 million European Tour event.

South African Jaco Van Zyl, bidding for a wire-to-wire victory, could only manage a closing 67 for 267, one ahead of third-placed Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat (67).

World number three McIlroy performed to his usual high standards from tee to green but was let down by a cold putter as he carded a 71 for 272. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Toby Davis)