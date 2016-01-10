JOHANNESBURG Jan 10 South African Brandon Stone completed a maiden European Tour victory after a roller-coaster final round at the South African Open that included six bogeys in seven holes on Sunday.

An emotional Stone finished the tournament on 14 under par at the Glendower Golf Club, two shots ahead of compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout following a remarkable fourth round that had just five pars.

The 22-year-old Stone carded a 71 containing seven birdies and six bogeys as his fortunes swung wildly under the hot African sun.

Bezuidenhout, 21, carded a 67 for his 12-under-par total. A shot back in third was Englishman Daniel Brooks, who bogeyed the last for a disappointing 72 and an 11-under-par score. (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Clare Fallon)