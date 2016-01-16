JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 England's Anthony Wall grabbed a share of the third-round lead with South Africans Zander Lombard and Haydn Porteous at the European Tour's Joburg Open on Saturday.

Wall carded a bogey-free round of 68 on the East course at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club for a tournament total of 15 under par to set up a three-way tie going into Sunday.

Lombard was the big mover on the day as he birdied three of his last four holes for an excellent 65, while Porteous picked up shots on his last two holes for a 68.

The trio are two strokes in front of a group of four players that comprises American Daniel Im (65), Irishman Paul Dunne (68), South Africa's Jacques Blaauw (67) and overnight leader Ross McGowan (73) from England.

McGowan found none of the fluency of Friday when he produced a thrilling 62 and his disappointing day was compounded by a double bogey on the par-four seventh.

Porteous and Lombard are seeking their maiden European Tour victories, while Wall last lifted silverware at the 2000 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

There is an extra incentive for the players this week -- the leading three non-exempt players in the top 10 will gain entry into the 145th British Open at Royal Troon in July. (Reporting by Nick Said)