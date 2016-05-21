May 21 World number three Rory McIlroy moved ahead at the Irish Open on a storm-hit day three at the K Club on Saturday, knocking Danny Willett and Marc Warren off the top of the leaderboard.

Tournament host McIlroy, starting the day one stroke behind the joint leaders, made birdies at the fourth and 10th holes to move to nine under and ease three shots clear at the top of the leaderboard with three holes still to play.

U.S. Masters champion Willett, who also has three holes of his third round left, made three early bogeys and one birdie on the fourth to drop down the leaderboard.

Warren also struggled with the conditions and dropped five shots over the first nine holes to slip six shots behind McIlroy.

The third round will resume on Sunday morning. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)