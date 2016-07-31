July 31 Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang clinched his maiden European Tour title after a closing 67 secured a two-shot victory over compatriot Lin Wen-tang at the King's Cup on Sunday.

Chan went into the final round with a one-shot lead and the 30-year-old mixed six birdies with three bogeys to claim the title on 12-under at the Phoenix Gold Golf Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

"It has always been my dream to win on the Asian Tour and I did it today," Chan, a five-times winner on the Asian Development Tour (ADT), said.

"The future is bright and I can only look forward from here."

Lin posted four-under-par 66 to finish one shot ahead of while local favourite Danthai Boonma (64) and England's Mark Foster (68).

Eddie Pepperell was tied at the top with Chan and Boonma as the final group reached the turn but the Englishman finished on seven-under after three bogeys and a double bogey in his final four holes.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)