CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 2 World number
six Rory McIlroy surged into a share of the lead as the cream
rose to the top in the European Masters second round in the Alps
on Friday.
U.S. Open champion McIlroy carded an eventful two-under-par
69 to join fellow Britons Simon Dyson (68), Gary Boyd (69) and
Jamie Donaldson (66) on eight-under 134.
Last year's U.S. PGA champion Martin Kaymer (70) was in a
group of five players one stroke off the pace.
Also on 135 was overnight leader Nick Dougherty, the Briton
having returned a 72 to make his first cut of a woeful year.
World number two Lee Westwood was a further shot adrift on 136
after a 69.
Most of the field suffered on ragged Crans-sur-Sierre greens
and McIlroy was no exception, though it was the fifth and ninth
holes that influenced his round most.
On the fifth the Northern Irishman slammed a stunning drive
to just three feet and sank his putt for an eagle two. Then he
undid his good work by three-putting from six feet on the ninth
for a double-bogey seven.
"I don't want to blame the greens for any of my putts but it
was difficult and I felt as though I could have distanced myself
from the field with a bit of luck with my putting," McIlroy told
reporters.
REMARKABLE MISS
The fifth-ranked Kaymer, who like McIlroy could leap to
third in the world if results go his way on Sunday, remarkably
missed a 12-inch putt on the 16th.
"It would be nice to play with Rory in the last round with
one of us looking to win to go back up the rankings," said the
German.
Englishman Dougherty, who shot a glorious 63 on Thursday,
was a relieved man on Friday.
"I had to get the monkey off my back by making the cut but
it's hard not to let negative thoughts creep in," said the
triple tour winner who has slumped to 794th in the world
rankings.
"I'm now starting with a clean slate."
