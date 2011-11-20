(Adds quotes)

JOHOR BAHR, Malaysia, Nov 20 Dutchman Joost Luiten has now set himself the goal of breaking into the Ryder Cup team after a maiden European Tour success at the rain-affected Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia on Sunday.

The 25-year-old came from four shots behind heading into the third and final round of the 54-hole reduced event to win by a stroke with a five-under par 66.

Luiten finished on 13-under par at the Horizon Hills course, becoming only the fourth Dutch golfer to win on the European Tour and first since Robert Jan Derksen in 2005.

"This win takes a lot of pressure off me as I have been close a few times this year and to finally win one and to be close to being inside the top-15 on the Race to Dubai is unbelievable," Luiten told reporters.

"The first win they say is always really tough but to get that first win is the first step to keep on winning.

"I now want to be play in the Ryder Cup and I want to be also playing in the Majors and also get myself into the top-50 in the world. This win is the first step."

Luiten, who earned a $333,330 for his victory, is set to move just outside the leading 10 European Ryder Cup qualifiers once the points table is adjusted.

Sweden's Daniel Chopra, the overnight leader, had the chance to force a play-off but he missed his 15-foot eagle putt in a round of 70 for second place at 14-under par.

Triple major champion Padraig Harrington, last year's winner, finished third on 13-under after a 69.

"I was very disappointed with seven because I hit the ball really nicely and it was really the only bad shot I made all day," said Chopra of a double-bogey which dented his challenge.

"But it's a great way to finish the year. It has been a long, hard-working year and it is nice to have this good finish."

Harrington needed an eagle at the last to get into a play-off but missed the green with his approach shot and then chipped and two-putted for a par.

British pair Rhys Davies (65) and James Morrison (69) shared third with Harrington.

"It was disappointing not only to chip-and-putt 18 but also 16 but there you go," said Harrington. "I am happy with my form and where my head was at but still a little disappointed with the result."

