ABU DHABI Jan 26 Rory McIlroy and Robert Karlsson were leading the way on five-under 67 midway through the Abu Dhabi Championship opening round on Thursday while Tiger Woods carded a 70 in his first competitive outing of the year.

One stroke off the pace on 68 was Britain's Gareth Maybin. World number one Luke Donald, playing alongside McIlroy and Woods in the day's marquee three-ball, launched his season with a 71.

In glorious sunshine and wind-less conditions at the European Tour event, world number three McIlroy made a rip-roaring start with three birdies in his first four holes.

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman, who began his round at the 10th, stumbled with bogeys at the 14th and 17th but four birdies in the last 10 holes provided a satisfying finish.

McIlroy struck a superb tee shot at the short seventh to three feet, prompting Woods to yell 'great swing', and the galleries let out a roar when he then chipped in from the fringe of the green at the long eighth.

"A 67 is a good way to start 2012 but I didn't feel like I drove the ball particularly well," U.S. Open champion McIlroy told Sky Sports. "I didn't hit it in the fairway enough.

"That's something I'm going to have to work on this afternoon on the practice range. I'm going to need to hit the ball in the fairway a lot more tomorrow and over the next three days."

Karlsson, the 2008 European number one, sprayed the ball around the Abu Dhabi Golf Club as he missed a series of fairways and greens but he made up for it with an exquisite short game that helped him craft seven birdies.

"I'm very proud of myself because I scored really well but I think I'm going to have to do quite a bit of work on the range now," said the 42-year-old Swede.

"I don't think I've seen any greens putt better than these, they are fantastic. They are so true and the only time they jump is through our shoe markings."

Former world number one Woods put his best foot forward, playing almost flawless golf from tee to green and reeling off 16 pars and two birdies.

The only thing missing for the 36-year-old American was a bit of luck with the putter.

"I controlled my ball all day and just had a hard time getting a feel for these greens," said Woods.

"I didn't quite read them and my speeds went off because I just didn't have it right." (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)