ABU DHABI Jan 28 A series of accurate strikes and a deadly touch with the putter helped Tiger Woods to move within sight of his first victory in a full-field event for more than two years at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday.

The former world number one was kitted out in grey shirt and trousers but there was nothing grey about his game as he fired a six-under-par 66 in the third round to take the clubhouse lead on 11-under 205.

With only two other matches still out on the course, Woods was likely to finish the day at the top of the leaderboard.

The 14-times major champion did not drop a stroke to par all day and picked up six birdies in his round.

American Woods lifted the title at the Chevron World Challenge limited-field event in California last month, his first win since the 2009 Australian Masters.

