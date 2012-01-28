ABU DHABI Jan 28 A series of accurate
strikes and a deadly touch with the putter helped Tiger Woods to
move within sight of his first victory in a full-field event for
more than two years at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday.
The former world number one was kitted out in grey shirt and
trousers but there was nothing grey about his game as he fired a
six-under-par 66 in the third round to take the clubhouse lead
on 11-under 205.
With only two other matches still out on the course, Woods
was likely to finish the day at the top of the leaderboard.
The 14-times major champion did not drop a stroke to par all
day and picked up six birdies in his round.
American Woods lifted the title at the Chevron World
Challenge limited-field event in California last month, his
first win since the 2009 Australian Masters.
