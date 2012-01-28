* Woods and Rock set Abu Dhabi pace
* McIlroy tucked in two shots behind
ABU DHABI Jan 28 A host of pinpoint golf
shots and a deadly touch with the putter helped Tiger Woods to
move within sight of his first victory in a full-field event for
more than two years at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday.
The former world number one was kitted out in grey shirt and
trousers but there was nothing grey about his game as he fired a
sizzling six-under-par 66 to join Britain's Robert Rock (66) in
a tie for the lead on 11-under 205.
Swede Peter Hanson returned the best round of the week, a
64, giving him a share of third place on 207 with world number
three Rory McIlroy (68), fellow Briton Paul Lawrie (68) and
Italian Francesco Molinari (66).
There was a logjam at the top, with the leading 14 players
separated by four shots.
Woods, who ended a two-year title drought by winning last
month's Chevron World Challenge limited-field event in
California, refused to get carried away with his six-birdie
display at the European Tour event.
"I was just kind of consistent today," the American said in
understated fashion. "I didn't do a whole lot wrong and didn't
do a whole lot right.
"I played methodically, just plotted my way round the golf
course and the birdies just piled up."
With hardly any wind on another hot day at the Abu Dhabi
Golf Club, scoring improved and at one point there were eight
players tied for the lead.
Woods went to the top of the leaderboard on his own by
rolling in a 15-foot birdie putt at the 14th.
He kept his errors to a minimum throughout, a feature of his
performances this week, and has now carded just two bogeys in 54
holes.
His distance control with his woods and irons evoked
memories of the record 623 weeks he spent as world number one
and his putting stroke was pure and positive.
The 25th-ranked Woods gave an ironic 'great shot' cry when
he played a rare poor tee shot 60 feet right of the pin at the
15th but he managed to get down in two for his par three.
GLORIOUS APPROACH
The 36-year-old then finished his round with a flourish,
shaping a glorious five-wood approach from left to right at the
par-five 18th and safely two-putting from 60 feet to claim his
sixth birdie of a flawless round.
With a plethora of players waiting to pounce on any slip,
Woods knows he will have to be aggressive in Sunday's final
round.
"There are so many guys up there I'm going to have to post a
good number," he said. "It's not like I can just go round and
shoot par."
Rock, who won his first tour event at last year's Italian
Open, crammed five birdies into the last nine holes and the
bearded Englishman was thrilled at the prospect of playing
alongside Woods on the last day.
"I can't wait," said the 34-year-old, who was an unknown
club professional nine years ago. "I might not get too many
opportunities to do that."
Asked if he had ever imagined playing alongside one of
golf's greatest players, he replied: "No, not in a million
years. Not long ago I was working in a golf shop, selling Mars
bars and watching him win majors on television.
"Tomorrow is going to be pretty cool. I'm just going to
enjoy the opportunity."
McIlroy, who incurred a two-shot penalty for using his hand
to brush away sand on the fringe of the ninth green on Friday,
was involved in a lengthy rules discussion for the second day
running.
The U.S. Open champion hit a wayward drive way right into
the desert scrub at the 18th and had to ask the referee if he
was allowed to aim further right for his next shot without going
out of bounds.
McIlroy took an eventful route up the last hole but a par
five kept him in touch with the leaders.
World number two Lee Westwood will look to make a last-day
charge after shooting a 68 for 212 but top-ranked Luke Donald is
out of title contention after sliding to a 73 for 216.
